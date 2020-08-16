1/1
Nancy Ann Bagley Fonnesbeck
1952 - 2020
Nancy Ann Bagley Fonnesbeck passed away August 14, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. She married Kerry Fonnesbeck and together they adopted 4 children. Nancy continued the family business, Bagley Ice and Carbonic after the passing of her parents Stuart and Lucille Bagley.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT, Graveside services will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 am.
Please see her full obituary and share a memory at larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 15, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Ellis
