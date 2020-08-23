Nancy AnnMilne Fisher1940 ~ 2020Nancy Ann Milne Fisher, 79, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2020 of heart failure. Mom was born September 7, 1940 in Salt Lake City to LaVon and Mary Milne. She had an older sister Marylin who she loved and adored. When she was 5 years old, she lost her father and at age 12 lost her mother. Her aunts and uncles along with her sister stepped up and helped to raise her. This instilled Mom with a strong sense of the importance of family, which she exemplified in her daily life. Mom married Gerald Fisher and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1960. He was the love of her life and they were a great team. They had looked forward to retirement only to have Dad pass away in 2002. Mom never quit missing her parents and sister (who passed away 1985), so when Dad passed her loss was magnified. We are sure it was a joyous reunion when Mom was able to be reunited with her loving husband, sister, parents and granddaughter, Emily.Mom was born and raised in Union (Midvale), Utah. She loved the area. She graduated from Jordan High School, and was a "Beetdigger" through and through. Mom earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Utah and her master's degree from BYU in education. She taught until her retirement at Eastmont Middle School. She loved teaching. With Dad's loss she started working at the Jordan River Temple as well as other church service missions. This enabled her to dedicate her time to give service to others. Mom is an example of a true disciple of our Savior, Jesus Christ.Mom loved trips to the family cabin and looked forward to the yearly family reunion. She also enjoyed going on cruises with her children with the last one being in January of this year. This cruise was a blessing in that we were able to spend quality time with mom.Mom loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and had a very strong testimony of him. She loved to learn about her Savior and during these past few months she was able to increase her testimony due to reading many books about him.Mom had a very close relationship with her many cousins with whom she was raised, and she thought of them as siblings. She greatly loved to get together with them where they would play games, talk and enjoy each other's companionship.Mom was loved by all who met her. She is going to be missed by all, especially her grandchildren whom she spoiled, teased and supported, as well as her treats she provided from the freezer.Mom is survived by her children, Kyle (DeNae) Fisher, Kimberly, ID; Kevin (Maren) Fisher, Ivins, UT; Mary Ann (Todd) Barson, Hyde Park, UT; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren (plus 3 more on the way), many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, sister, and one granddaughter, Emily Barson.There will be a viewing at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S State Street, Midvale, Utah on Friday, August 28th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 am at Midvale Utah Union Park Stake Center, 7699 South Chad Street, Midvale, UT. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Goff Mortuary. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.It is requested that those who attend the viewing and/or funeral wear face masks and maintain social distancing.