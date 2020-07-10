Nancy Ellen Barefoot Huffman
1938 ~ 2020
Nancy "Ellen" Barefoot Huffman, 82, passed away on July 4, 2020. Ellen was born June 15, 1938 to Horace "Bud" and Elizabeth "Emelia" Barefoot in Graceville, Florida. She grew up the youngest of five children in a loving Baptist home where she learned the values of kindness, love, hard work, and good southern manners which would continue to influence her throughout her life. Some of her fondest childhood memories were of picking cotton with her family and working in a movie theater.
After graduating from Graceville High School where she was voted best personality her senior year, she took a job with the U.S. Air Force at Eglin Air Force base as a civilian secretary. It was there that she met and married Dan Black (divorced) and joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through this marriage she was blessed with three sons: Mike, Phil and Ron. After the couple divorced, she met and married Richard (Dick) Truman Huffman who brought to the marriage five children of his own: Mike, Sabrina, Lon, Brenda, and Allison. In coming years, Ellen and Dick welcomed an additional three boys to their family: Rick, Ryan and Reg. Together they raised their blended family of 11 on a horse farm in Riverton, Utah.
Besides her service in her home, Ellen served in various capacities within her wards, blessing the lives of the youth and women with whom she worked. She loved reading, wood-working, and sharing her passion for rocks and minerals with her grandchildren. She was a loyal friend, devoted spouse, loving mother, and caring grandmother. She will be missed.
Ellen is survived by her husband Dick, sons Mike (Liz), Phil, Rick (Tammy), Ryan (CeCe), Reg (Deann), step-son Lon, step-daughters Sabrina, Brenda (Ron) and Allison. Ellen also leaves 29 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Doris, Joy and Joanne, brother Robert, step-son Mike, son Ron, and grandson Ben.
Memorial services will be held Monday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Chateau at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT 84092. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice
