1964 ~ 2019

Nancy Brewer Lyman, 54, passed away after a long battle with colon cancer on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Nancy was born in Mesa, Arizona on September 30, 1964 to Dan and Judy Brewer. She is the oldest of six children (3 sisters and 2 brothers).

She had a wonderful childhood. Nancy especially loved swimming in her family pool and being on the swim team. In addition, she loved to sing and play the violin. Nancy was a diligent student and was accepted to BYU. After her freshman year, Nancy faithfully served an LDS church mission in Brazil. She married William R Lyman on June 30, 1988 in the Mesa Temple.

She is a beloved wife, mother, and friend. Nancy's dream vacation was spending time with her family at Disneyland. Nancy served faithfully in all the auxiliaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially loved working in the Primary, and in the Young Women's organizations.

Nancy is survived by her husband, William; five children, Tyler Lyman, Trevor Lyman, Cameron Lyman, Colby Lyman-currently serving in the Urdaneta Philippines Mission, and Brynn Lyman; father, Dan Brewer of Mesa, Arizona; brothers, Brian Brewer of Las Vegas, Nevada, David Brewer of Mesa, Arizona, and sisters, Wendy Davis of Queen Creek, Arizona, Nichole Merrill of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Kristin Pelcynski of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Brewer.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 24th, at 11:00 am at the Lindon 11th Ward Building, 1050 East 100 North in Lindon, where a Viewing will be held prior from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Interment in Lindon City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral .com.

Published in Deseret News on May 22, 2019