Nancy Carol Murie James, 83, of Bountiful, Utah returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father July 19, 2019. Nancy was born April 23, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nancy was adopted by George Bernard Murie and Emily LaVera Kelly and raised in Mid Valley, Utah.

She married Erval Wayne James on May 1, 1953. Their marriage was solemnized in the Bountiful Temple on August 23, 1996. They lived in Ephraim, Utah after they married and started their family. Later they moved to Bountiful, Utah and lived there for 66 years raising their six children. Nancy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved baking and cooking and her bread and rolls were the family's favorite. Nancy loved those she worked with at Dick's Market and they loved her smile and how kind she was to everyone. Nancy enjoyed working in her yard. Nancy cared for others doing many things for them; you would quite often see her taking a loaf of bread too many she cared for. She loved her grandchildren and they were important to her and they could always find the cookie jar full just for them.

Nancy passed away peacefully with her sweetheart by her side. Wayne has been by her side for the last three and a half years as her health has declined. Her son Kent was her caretaker for the last three and a half years taking care of her and Wayne, we are truly grateful for him and the care he gave mom. She leaves behind her loving husband Erval Wayne James, daughter Barbara Squires (Phil), daughter Laurie Knighton (Rob), daughter Jeanette Anderson (Brent), son Keith Wayne James, son Kent Bernard James, and daughter Deloris Argyle (Jess). She has 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, on Saturday, prior to the interment.

