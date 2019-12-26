|
1940 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Nancy Carolyn Shaffer passed away December 22, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A viewing will be held in her honor the evening of 12/27/2019 from 6:00-8:00PM and again 12/28/19 from 10:00-11:00AM prior to the funeral services 11:00-12:30 at 1160 Vine St Murray Ut 84121 (LDS Ward house). Interment will be held at 1:00PM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 3115 Bengal Blvd Cottonwood Heights, Ut 84121.View Full obituary at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 26, 2019