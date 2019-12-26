Home

Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Ward house
1160 Vine St
Murray, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
(LDS Ward house
1160 Vine St
Murray, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
LDS Ward house
160 Vine St
Murray, UT
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Nancy Carolyn Shaffer Obituary
1940 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Nancy Carolyn Shaffer passed away December 22, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A viewing will be held in her honor the evening of 12/27/2019 from 6:00-8:00PM and again 12/28/19 from 10:00-11:00AM prior to the funeral services 11:00-12:30 at 1160 Vine St Murray Ut 84121 (LDS Ward house). Interment will be held at 1:00PM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 3115 Bengal Blvd Cottonwood Heights, Ut 84121.View Full obituary at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 26, 2019
