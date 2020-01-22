|
|
Nancy Dee Marrelli Dowd
1946 ~ 2020
Fruit Heights, UT -Nancy Dee Marrelli Dowd our beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma passed away January 18, 2020 in Fruit Heights, Utah. Nancy was born June 20, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Domenick Marrelli and Dorothy Braug. Nancy graduated from West High School in 1964. Married Ted K Dowd June 17, 1965. Worked many years in the insurance industry. Nancy spent much of her youth bowling at Rancho Lanes in many leagues. Nancy was an avid Nascar fan AKA "Ms. Nascar". All that knew Nancy knew of her selflessness. Nancy enjoyed giving to others and making others happy. Nancy was very proud of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She is survived by her husband Ted K Dowd, three children, Lisa (Jeff) Pueblo, Marty (Robyn) Dowd, Tedette (Jared) Fuller, and Step-daughter Tamara Prescott; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Graveside services will be held in her honor Friday January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. South Jordan City Memorial Park, 10630 S 1055 W, South Jordan, UT, 84095. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 22, 2020