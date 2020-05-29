April 22, 1944 ~ May 26, 2020
Nancy Fox Greenwood, our loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister left her earthly home at the age of 76, surrounded by her entire family and Reid, her loving husband of 55 years, at her home in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday May 26, 2020 after a short yet valiant battle with cancer.
Nancy was born on April 22, 1944 in Lehi Utah to Calvin G and Marian L Fox. She was married on May 14, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple to the love of her life, Reid Greenwood and lived in American Fork, Reno and Cottonwood Heights.
Nancy is survived by her husband Reid, four children Kristin Smith (Joel), Deron Greenwood (Holly), Ryan Greenwood (Marilane) and Michael Greenwood (Melodie), nine grandchildren and her siblings Brent (Pat), Robert (Jeanne), David (Karen) and Caroline Fox.
Nancy graduated from Lehi High School, and attended Utah State University and enjoyed her summer working at Yellowstone park. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in which she served and held numerous callings.
Nancy and Reid enjoyed numerous trips with their children and their grandchildren and cherished the time they had with them. They also enjoyed traveling with their friends around the world. Nancy lived with a passion and love for life.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 Friday May 29, 2020 at the American Fork Cemetery. Due to Covid19 attendance is limited to the invited, however there will be a live webcast on the Wing Mortuary facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Wing-Mortuary-126663997388557/
Nancy was passionate about her volunteer service, particularly time she spent on the Navajo Indian reservation working with the Adopt a Native Elder program, the family requests in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Nancy consider a donation in her name to the "Adopt a Native Elder" program at https://www.anelder.org/
Nancy Greenwood…
Generous, Kind and Feisty
