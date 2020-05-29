Nancy Fox Greenwood
April 22, 1944 ~ May 26, 2020
Nancy Fox Greenwood, our loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister left her earthly home at the age of 76, surrounded by her entire family and Reid, her loving husband of 55 years, at her home in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday May 26, 2020 after a short yet valiant battle with cancer.
Nancy was born on April 22, 1944 in Lehi Utah to Calvin G and Marian L Fox. She was married on May 14, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple to the love of her life, Reid Greenwood and lived in American Fork, Reno and Cottonwood Heights.
Nancy is survived by her husband Reid, four children Kristin Smith (Joel), Deron Greenwood (Holly), Ryan Greenwood (Marilane) and Michael Greenwood (Melodie), nine grandchildren and her siblings Brent (Pat), Robert (Jeanne), David (Karen) and Caroline Fox.
Nancy graduated from Lehi High School, and attended Utah State University and enjoyed her summer working at Yellowstone park. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in which she served and held numerous callings.
Nancy and Reid enjoyed numerous trips with their children and their grandchildren and cherished the time they had with them. They also enjoyed traveling with their friends around the world. Nancy lived with a passion and love for life.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 Friday May 29, 2020 at the American Fork Cemetery. Due to Covid19 attendance is limited to the invited, however there will be a live webcast on the Wing Mortuary facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Wing-Mortuary-126663997388557/
Nancy was passionate about her volunteer service, particularly time she spent on the Navajo Indian reservation working with the Adopt a Native Elder program, the family requests in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Nancy consider a donation in her name to the "Adopt a Native Elder" program at https://www.anelder.org/
Nancy Greenwood…
Generous, Kind and Feisty

Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
live webcast
Funeral services provided by
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
7 entries
May 28, 2020
My condolences to her family. I worked with her daughter Kristin Smith and BCBS for a few years. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Melody Burt
Friend
May 28, 2020
Reid, so sorry for your loss. My prayers are for you and your family.
Vicki Klitsch Randall
Victoria Randall
May 28, 2020
I have such fond memories of my cousin Nancy. I spent 3 summers helping at our grandparents farm and Nancy would stop by often. She always went out of her way to talk to me even though I was a very young kid. Always pleasant, gentle and kind. She organized the family reunions through all these years. I will miss her cheery smile and presence.
Michael Lambert
Family
May 28, 2020
Reid, I am so sad for your loss. Take care. My prayers are with you and your family.
Debbie CHeadle (Butts)
May 28, 2020
We knew Nancy when we lived close to her and Reid and she was a very sweet and kind lady very much loved by her neighbors. I knew Reid from BCBS and want you to know Reid that Richard and I send condolences to you and your family from our family! Sincerely Pam Thomas.
Pam Thomas
May 28, 2020
We met Nancy and Reid on the soccer field many years ago when our boys played soccer. Later in life when when our children were grown, we would retell our soccer stories over dinner and laugh so hard....so many memorable traveling adventures. We will never forget her joyous smile and zest for life. RIP sweet lady.
Bob and Barbara Czapla
Friend
May 28, 2020
Reid and Family,
I am so sorry for your loss. All the years we have known you have been valued. The soccer and the boys certainly kept us busy and close. My prayers are offered for the family because we know Nancy is in heaven. May she rest in peace.
Marie Gunderson
