Nancy Harrison Butler died on May 13, 2019, less than one month after being diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer - an event she handled with grace. Born July 22, 1938 in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Lewis Irving and Norma Ruby Christensen Harrison. Grew up in Springville, Utah and Salt Lake City. Attended South High School. Member of the LDS church.

Married John Ray Butler, January 4, 1955 in Salt Lake City. They moved to Murray, Utah in 1963 where they raised their 3 children, Joni, Pam and Christopher.

Nancy was an avid runner, walker, hiker, reader, artist, gardener and fisher. She could out fish us all. For over 50 years, she and John spent summers enjoying their cabin on Scofield Reservoir. Worked as a billing specialist at Cottonwood Hospital and later Intermountain Health Care for over 20 years.

Survived by husband, John of 65 years; daughter, Joni (Kim) Payne, daughter, Pam (Randy) Firmin; son, Christopher (Robbin) Butler; brother, David (Esther) Harrison; grandchildren, Libby, Kyle, Lexi, Zach and Britney along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to nephew, Scott West and nieces, Laurie West and Tracy Fronimakis. Preceded in death by parents, sisters, Sally West, Kay Sartor, and Ceann Serre.

The family would like to thank nurse, Jolene Wilkinson and the staff of Bristol Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.

Graveside services will be Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 E.,Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. Friends may call Thursday 6 - 8 pm and Friday from 9 - 10 am at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St., Murray.

