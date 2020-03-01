|
Nancy Heath Ferrin
7/3/1933 ~ 2/23/2020
On February 23, 2020 we lost an angel on this earth. Nancy Claire Thorn Heath Ferrin was born July 3, 1933 to Minnie Bell and Lawrence Henry Heath. She was the third "Heathen" of three. Nancy always said that "Larry was momma's favorite, Carolyn was daddy's favorite and that she was everyone's favorite." She lived in only two houses in Salt Lake her entire life.
She attended Jefferson Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High and South High School ('51). She graduated from the University of Utah in 1955.
She went on to be a teacher at Nibley Park Elementary and then Highland Park Elementary. She loved teaching. She married the love of her life, Jack Frost Ferrin on January 27, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. When she married Jack, she became the mother to his four children. She felt it was always a blessing to be a part of their lives.
In 1969 she became the mother to a daughter of her own. Nancy showered her with love and care-and taught her compassion for others. She was a loving wife, mother, NeNe, stepmother, grandmother, grandma great, sister, aunt and friend.
Nancy was amazing beyond words and a friend to everyone she met. She always had her arms wide open to share her love. She was a mover and a shaker, and she loved to throw a party and volunteer her time to numerous organizations. She will forever be missed and is survived by her daughter, Marci Schmidt (Darin Rohead); her four step children: Ronald Ferrin (Marcia), Joy Wiscombe (John), Brent Ferrin, Anne Jones (Gary); her 23 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Larry; sister, Carolyn; and other relatives and friends. She is now in the arms of her loving husband, Jack Ferrin who has been waiting for her for 36 years.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 So. State Street, Murray, Utah. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Murray Utah Stake Center, 160 E. 4600 So. Murray, Utah with a viewing at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in the name of Nancy Ferrin to the Assistance League of Salt Lake City https://alslc.org/memorial-honorary-donation.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020