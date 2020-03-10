Home

Nancy Jane Berg

Nancy Jane Berg Obituary
Nancy Jane Berg
1941 ~ 2020
Provo, Utah-Nancy Jane Berg, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away March 2, 2020 in Provo, Utah. Nancy, known as Jane to her family, was born July 26, 1941 in Heber City, UT to Alfred Earl Smith and Sarah Emeline Lee. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E.10600 S. Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30-11:00 A.M. Interment at the Heber City Cemetery. For full obituary please see www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2020
