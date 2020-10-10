It was an honor to be able to meet Nan and help her and all of you through her last journey. Caroline, Jennifer and Kimberly, I still sit in awe when I think about the love, nurturing, life and belly laughing you were able to give her when she needed it the most. The love and bond that all of you have stemmed from the love your mom had for you. Her memory will never be forgotten and her legacy and zest for life will continue through all of you.

(((Hugs))) and love ~Amanda

Amanda O