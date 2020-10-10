In Loving Memory
Nancy Jane Mageras, 74, passed away peacefully late on October 3 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was surrounded by Kimberly, Jennifer and Caroline at Caroline's home in Tucson, Arizona.
Nan loved her daughters and took great pride in their successes as business owners, artists and teachers. She taught them kindness and self-reliance and to follow their dreams.
Nan loved her five granddaughters deeply and developed strong relationships with them. In fact, Madeleine was living with Nan prior to coming to Tucson.
Nancy had many friends in Salt Lake City and she was thrilled to reconnect with many them at her Highland High's 50th reunion. Her photo is from this evening.
Nan had many careers. One of her favorite was working in advertising for Ballet West. She also spent years in the brokerage industry and cultivated many friends. Nancy left the industry after chemical exposure led to a long-term illness.
Nan fulfilled a lifelong goal by earning her Bachelor's Degree in Communications from the University of Utah. She graduated with honors alongside her daughter Caroline, walking together at commencement.
Finding a new passion for making old things beautiful, Nan reinvented herself again! A skilled painter and seamstress, many of you have Nan's treasures in your home, acquired from her sales or antique shops in Salt Lake or special gifts that she found or made just for you.
Nan had a gift that made you feel special, valued, and heard. She was a life-long Salt Laker that knew people from all walks of life. Nan's many friends included long-time high school friends, colleagues those she thrifted with, yoga friends and neighbors. Whenever she was out with her family in town, it was sure that we would run into friends of Nan.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Kimberly, son-in-law Robert, granddaughters Megan, Madeleine, and Mackenzie; daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Paolo, granddaughters Lola and Scarlett; daughter Caroline, son-in-law Brian. Siblings Dan & Jannet, Tom, Ginny, Richard & Kelly, and Randy Sundin.
She will be deeply missed and warmly remembered. You can visit Nan's courageous battle with ALS at caringbridge.com
. Type in Nancy Mageras.
Services will be delayed until it is safe to gather in Salt Lake. An announcement will be made in spring or summer 2021 on Caring Bridge and the Tribune for the date and time.