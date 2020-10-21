1/1
Nancy Jane Neff
1937 - 2020
Nancy Jane Neff, age 83, passed away October 17, 2020. She was born May 10, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Emmett Sarshfield Fowler and Thressa Victoria Giles Fowler. She married Barr Neff in Boulder, Colorado.
Jane loved playing the organ, crocheting, traveling, camping, crossword puzzles and cuddling with stuffed animals. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jane is survived by her husband; her children, Richard Phelps (Maria), Pamela Montano (Tom), Stephen Phelps, Karen Holmwood (Greg), Barbara Reynolds (John), Debe Ashton (David), and Julie Carter (Rick); 19 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; sister Janet Zenger, and brothers Bill Fowler and Emmett Fowler Jr.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT. Viewings will be held at the mortuary Saturday evening, October 24, from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 21, 2020.
