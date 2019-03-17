Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Zega Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Jo Zega

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Jo Zega

September 28, 1944 ~

January 12, 2019

Dr. Nancy Jo Zega passed away on Saturday January 12, 2019 at the University of Utah Medical Center of complications due to a traumatic hip fracture.

Nancy was born on September 28, 1944 to Viola Zega and Stanley (Bill) Zega in Harvey, IL., spending most of her youth in the Chicago area. As a little girl she was bandaging her dolls, pretending to be a doctor, wanting to fix all their hurts. As a teen she was a Candy Stripper at her local hospital, still with the hope, to one day to go into medicine. For several years Nancy was a Medical Technologist.

With the encouragement and help of her friend and mentor, Cleo Dymott M.D., she did two years of pre med at the University of Puget Sound. She went to Medical School at Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1991. She did her internship in Chicago, followed by a Residency in Family Practice at the University of Utah School of Medicine, which she completed in 1995, at the age of 50.

For a time Dr. Zega did locum tenens in practices needing a temporary doctor, until settling into Practice at Ogden Regional Hospital, and later working as Medical Director of Senior Center at the same hospital.

She remained in that position until 2011 when her career came to a sudden end due to a fall. She was never able to practice again, nor was she able to say goodbye to her beloved patients. Until her last days her greatest wish was to be well enough to practice medicine again.

If you were fortunate enough to be one of those most loved patients, she wanted each of you to know how much she missed being able to care for you, and regretted not being able to say goodbye.

Nancy was always thinking of others, what she could do for them, get them, do with them, etc. She never ran out of ideas, things to do, places to go, always inclusive. She was one of a kind and will be truly missed.

She is survived by her brother Ronald Zega, wife Penny, and friends Nancy Fraser, Cleo Dymott and many other friends, she considered family.

No services to be held in Utah.

