We have know and loved the Leavitt family for many years as our children grew up in the same neighborhood. We enjoyed many dinners together with other neighbors. Nancy was a wonderful cook and Thom always enjoyed her meals especially her persimmon pudding. We are sending our love & support to Noel & your family. Nancy was an amazing wife, Mother & Grandmother. Thank goodness we have the knowledge of the gospel in out lives to get us through these difficult times.

Shannon Schiffgen

Friend