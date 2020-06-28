Nancy Mower Leavitt
1956-2020
Nancy Leavitt returned to her Heavenly Father on June 24th, 2020. She was born on September 24th, 1956 in Glendale, California to Robert (Bob) J. Mower and Orlinda W. Mower. Nancy grew up in Walnut Creek, California where she attended Ygnacio Valley High School and graduated in 1974. From there, she attended BYU where she met the love of her life, Noel T. Leavitt. They fell in love and were married in the Oakland, California LDS temple on Dec 17th, 1977. Nancy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in several callings and accepted many responsibilities. Her most recent was serving in the Draper, Utah temple alongside her husband. She is well-known for providing random acts of service and giving nothing short of her very best. She had a special way of showing love and drawing people in through her affection and genuine love. She cherishes and loves her family and her many friends. Among her many hobbies; She loved to plant flowers, trees and spend time beautifying her yard. She also enjoyed interior decorating and making her home beautiful. She has always had a passion for traveling the world and was always up for the next adventure. Nothing could stop her from celebrating something new and fun. She loved to plan sleepovers with her grandchildren and make snow cones in the backyard, while playing games and watching fun movies together. She was always considering ways of bringing the family together for frequent dinners and large family vacations. No adventure was too risky for Nancy, especially if it meant time with her children, grandchildren and friends.
Nancy is survived by her mother Orlinda W. Mower, as well as her husband of 42 years Noel T. Leavitt. Also, her four adult children: Nathaniel (Melissa) Leavitt, Nicole (Jonathan) Hertel, Natalie (Bryan) Isaac, and Nicholas (Crystal) Leavitt. She has 13 grandchildren: Hailey, Robert, Olivia, William, Maycee, Madelyn, Noah, Braxton, Luke, Isabella, Boston, Lela and Lainey (twins).
Viewing will be held Monday, June 29th, 6:00-8:00pm at Larkin Mortuary 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. Sandy, Utah 84092. Semi-private funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 30th, 11:00am at the Karalee LDS church located at 2130 East 10000 South Sandy, Utah. Interment at the Larkin Mortuary at 1PM. Condolences may be sent to the Leavitt family at Larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 28, 2020.