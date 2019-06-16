Nancy Lamb

1936 ~ 2019

Nancy Lewis Lamb passed away on June 11, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1936 to Athalia Gay Sowards and Fred Amos Lewis in Provo, Utah. Nancy met Verl Lamb at BYU and they married in 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple. They shared a passion for travel and saw the world together.

Nancy loved music and sang in the Utah Symphony Chorus and everywhere else. Her gardens were ever in bloom, her quilts were sewn with love, and her poetry will be collected and bound. She started running 5K races at age 63 and won countless awards and medals. Nancy had a very strong testimony of Jesus Christ and spoke often of the love she felt. Nancy's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Verl. She is survived by her children: Teresa (Kent) Bollschweiler, Susan Lamb, Karen (Dale) Warren; and grandchildren: David (Amanda) Carter, Madison Warren, Garrison Warren, Brandon (Mikaela) Bollschweiler and Hayden Warren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Through the marriage of Kent and Teresa, five additional grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren were added to her family. She is also survived by sisters: Joanne DeLange, Linda (Fred) Paulson and Lora Lee Knight.

We would like to thank Trina and the wonderful staff at The Sheridan Memory Care. They took care of our mother when we were unable to do so. We can never thank them enough for the love, care, compassion and dignity they showed mom. She was happy there because of them. They will be in our hearts forever. And thank you to Encompass Hospice and especially Marie, who in the end saved us all. We could never have gotten through this without her.

Services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St., Murray. Viewings will be held at the mortuary on Thursday, June 20TH, from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Friday, from 10:00-10:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.Please share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

