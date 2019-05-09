Services St Ambrose Catholic Church 1975 S 2300 E Salt Lake City, UT 84108 (801) 485-5610 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Ambrose Catholic Church 1975 S. 2300 E. Salt Lake City , UT View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Ambrose Catholic Church 1975 S. 2300 E. Salt Lake City , UT View Map Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Town Club 1081 E. South Temple View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Giles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Lipman Giles

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Lipman Giles

July 31, 1937 ~ May 5, 2019

Nancy Lipman Giles - beloved wife, sister, aunt, friend and dedicated community volunteer - died Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a rich and full life. She was born in Salt Lake City on July 31, 1937, to Allan Milton and Marion Buller Lipman, and met the love of her life and future husband, Clark Giles, while growing up on "the Avenues" in Salt Lake. Raised alongside her brother, Allan M. Lipman, Jr., they have remained devoted siblings and best friends throughout their lives.

Nancy graduated from East High School in 1955 and the University of Utah in 1959, where she was active in Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After her graduation and Clark's return to Utah with his law degree from Harvard, they were married in the Cathedral of the Madeleine in 1967. The couple developed a wide circle of lifelong friends not only through Clark's association with the Ray, Quinney & Nebeker law firm, but also through their active involvement as civic volunteers and contributors to many community organizations.

A self-described "full-time volunteer," Nancy never hesitated to devote her time, talents and resources generously to good causes, often in leadership roles. She was actively involved with St. Ambrose Catholic Church, the Girl Scouts of Utah, the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, the University of Utah, among others. She was the first woman president of the United Way, and was also president or chair of the Jr. League of Salt Lake, Catholic Community Services (including its foster care program), and the Girl Scouts of Utah. Her service on boards and committees also benefitted Christus St. Joseph Villa, the Catholic Foundation of Utah, the Cathedral of the Madeleine Preservation Board, and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She personified the spirit of volunteerism and always sought to help others in need.

Nancy held numerous board leadership positions at Town Club, and enjoyed the friendship of her fellow Bridge Group members for many years. At the University of Utah, she served on the boards of the Alumni Association and University Hospital Foundation. In 1996, she and her brother established an endowed scholarship in memory of their mother in the U's College of Nursing, and in 2001 she and Clark generously supported the restoration of the Post Bandstand at historic Ft. Douglas, now a popular gathering place for students and the community. Her many honors and awards included the U's College of Nursing's Vision Award and an Emeritus Merit of Honor Award from the U's Alumni Association. In 2006, she and Clark were honored by Christus St. Joseph Villa for their community-wide generosity and volunteerism. In 2011, Nancy was honored as a Girl Scout of Utah Distinguished Alumni.

Nancy enriched the lives of all those around her, bringing kindness, joy, humor and fun to family and friends alike. This was especially true for her nieces and nephews, who cherished the important role she played in every aspect of their lives. Nancy loved the activities she shared with Clark, whether boating on Lake Powell, skiing, playing golf and tennis, or "winter getaways" to their home in St. George. She also enjoyed traveling and the treasured times spent with her brother, his wife, Kay, and their children and families at the cabin in Island Park, Idaho.

Nancy is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Clark; her brother, Allan M. Lipman, Jr. (Kay); brother-in-law, Eugene Giles (Inga); nephews and nieces: Theresa Lipman Kern (Michael), Allan M. Lipman III (Roberta), Tracy Lipman Eilers (Rich), David Lipman (Teresa), Eric Giles (Sarah) , and Edward Giles (Kate). She is also survived by one cousin, Jean Smith, many great-nephews and nieces, countless dear friends, and "Clancy III," her constant companion beagle who was never far from her side.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 S. 2300 E., SLC, where friends may call one hour prior. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Following the Mass and interment, friends are invited to join the family in celebrating Nancy's life at a buffet luncheon and reception at 12:30 p.m. at Town Club, 1081 E. South Temple.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a contribution in Nancy's memory to either the Girl Scouts of Utah, c/o Carrie Valentine Fuller, 445 E. 4500 S., #125, Murray, UT 84107; St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 S. 2300 E. SLC, UT 84108 or the Marion B. Lipman Endowed Scholarship, College of Nursing, c/o Eden Bennett, U of U College of Nursing, 10 S. 2000 E., SLC, UT 84112. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.

Published in Deseret News from May 9 to May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries