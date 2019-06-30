1934 ~ 2019

Nancy Gay Margetts Proctor peacefully departed to the other side & into the arms of those she served all her life after a brief illness. She passed away in Quincy, IL on June 26, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born in Salt Lake City on September 17, 1934 to Alyce Christiana Baddley & Paul Eugene Margetts. She attended South High School where she met her husband, Arthur Charles Proctor. They were married on December 1, 1951 & later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of three children, Jeffrey, Tracey, & Natalie.

Nancy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She devoted her life to serving the Lord in every way. Her service included caring for her ill mother for 18 years & her son Jeff for 38 years following his car accident. She received an honorary nursing certificate for her service to him. She served as a secondary caregiver for Natalie & her family for many years, & helped care for Natalie during the last months of her life.

Nancy helped her husband run three successful movie theaters in SLC. She was an avid scrabble player & crossword expert & loved playing cards with friends & family in her later years. Her time in England with her friend Lucille remains one of her treasured trips. She was passionate about genealogy & loved attending the Nauvoo Temple each week for the past 2 ½ years. Her favorite quote is, "Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards (Soren Kierkegaard)." She lived her life moving forward through thick & thin, always remaining faithful. By her example family and friends know they too can move forward no matter what life throws them.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Tracey Grow (Ray); brothers, Steve Margetts (Marcia), Mike Margetts (Anne), & John Margetts (Holly); sisters Pat Armstrong & Gay Rosevear (Doug); four granddaughters, seven grandsons, five great-grand sons, & four great-grand daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband Art, her son Jeff, her daughter Natalie, & her grandson Doug.

A life celebration will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 4 PM in the Nauvoo Stake Center, Nauvoo, IL. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2019 at 1 PM at the Holladay Stake Center, 4568 S Holladay Blvd, Holladay, UT. The family will receive friends at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 S Highland Dr, SLC, UT, Friday July 5 from 6-8 P.M & at the Holladay Stake Center before the funeral from 11:30-12:45. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn.

So long Fancy Nancy, see you soon.

Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019