Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Naomi Hulse


1923 - 2019
Naomi Hulse Obituary
Naomi (Toni) Hulse
A Life of Service and Love
Toni Brown Hulse, Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on November 11, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the heart and soul of her large family which was her greatest joy. Toni was born the 9th of 10 children on Nov. 30, 1923 in SLC Utah to Thomas Wm. and Mabel Armstrong Brown.
She married her sweetheart Dee R. Hulse Oct. 8, 1942. They raised a wonderful family. Marcia Nielsen (deceased), Steve Hulse (Paula), John Hulse (Linda), Teresa Hales, Anita West, Camille Anderson (Stephen) 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 19 great, great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, one daughter, 3 sons-in-law and 3 granddaughters.
Nothing was quite as sweet as seeing her with a new baby nestled in her arms. A lifetime of service to her Heavenly Father in every auxiliary of the LDS church. Mom was an avid reader and loved learning. She touched every life experience with a large measure of fun and humor. Mom and Dad worked side by side building a successful business, General Service Co. Mom loved her 25 years as a volunteer at Cottonwood Hospital.
Services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon, Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, (10600 So.) South Jordan, a viewing will be held prior to the services from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Interment to follow at Elysian Burial Gardens. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 15, 2019
