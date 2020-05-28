|
|
Natalie Alysse Olenslager
1989 ~ 2020
Natalie Alysse Olenslager, a beautiful, bright light with a name sounding like a melody, entered this world on January 17, 1989 in Spokane Washington and completed her mission on earth May 16, 2020. She passed unexpectedly of natural causes.
Natalie loves. She loves her family and friends deeply and how we all love her! She also loves God and knows that He loves her. Her testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ was unwavering. She serves generously, forgives freely and ministered to those around her. She is among the pure in heart who are full of generosity always finding ways to help those seemed lost. Natalie has a beautiful smile and a warm and welcoming heart. Monetary things were of little importance to Natalie. She loves giving gifts, especially gifts of the heart.
Her passions included reading, painting, sharing, listening, music and being in the stillness of nature. She loved animals and creatures of all kinds. She enjoyed hiking and camping and all things outdoors. As a child she often begged her mother to have the family "live off the land." She enjoyed endless hours of play in her Provo grandparents yard with her cousins and all of the aunts and uncles who adored her. Some of her favorite places were: Zions, Bryce Canyon, Lake Powell, Flaming Gorge, California beaches and visiting her Northern Idaho grandparents where she would pick wild huckleberries.
Natalie is survived by Tim Ladow, her husband; Brian and Cynthia Olenslager, parents; Eric (Marissa), Joshua, Nicole, Megan, Jaden, and Luke (siblings) and the many others who love and miss her.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020