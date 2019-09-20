Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
3115 E 7800 S
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
3115 E 7800 S
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Goodsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Kathleen Goodsell


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie Kathleen Goodsell Obituary
Natalie Kathleen Goodsell
1951~2019
Lake Stevens, WA-Natalie Goodsell passed away on September 7, 2019 in Washington. She was born August 26, 1951 in Salt Lake City, UT to Lewis and Eleanor Goodsell. She enjoyed working with the youth of her church, for many years. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 23 at 11:00 at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will be held one hour prior, in the same location.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.