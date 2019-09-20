|
Natalie Kathleen Goodsell
1951~2019
Lake Stevens, WA-Natalie Goodsell passed away on September 7, 2019 in Washington. She was born August 26, 1951 in Salt Lake City, UT to Lewis and Eleanor Goodsell. She enjoyed working with the youth of her church, for many years. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 23 at 11:00 at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will be held one hour prior, in the same location.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 20, 2019