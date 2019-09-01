|
Apr. 15, 1928 ~ Aug. 24, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Nate Wade, 91, passed away peacefully August 24, 2019 with the same faith and cheerful optimism that characterized his life.
Nate was born "on the worst day of the year", tax day, April 15, 1928 to Nathan and Leone Wade. He was raised in Salt Lake City, and graduated from South High where his priorities were basketball, girls, and cars - in that order.
At a young age, basketball was Nate's first love. You could always find him at the Edgehill Ward on 15th East shooting hoops with his buddies. He was the star of the "All Church" team! Nate went on to attend the University of Utah before he enlisted in the United States Air Force in San Antonio, Texas. He loved his Country and firmly believed in God, Freedom and Family.
On November 1, 1951 Nate was sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple to Bonnie Weston, a girl he'd known all his life. They shared quite the courtship before Nate finally "sealed the deal". They spent three years together in their beloved San Antonio before moving home to Salt Lake City. During their nearly 68 years together they traveled the country by car and the world by plane and boat.
Nate and Bonnie raised two beautiful daughters and loved nothing more than cheering on their seven grandchildren in all their activities. Nate loved traveling with his family and spending time in St. George, Utah and Laguna Beach, California. Their tennis racquets and golf clubs went with them almost everywhere they went.
At 16, Nate borrowed some money from his Dad to buy a car. He shined it up and sold it a few days later at a nice profit. This was the beginning of a life-long passion for cars and the car business. Nate had many opportunities to work in the corporate car business but passed when he learned he would have to shave and wear a tie every day. Nate was ahead of his time! In the 1950's Nate partnered with his dear friend President M. Russell Ballard and together operated a successful used car business, Ballard Wade Motors. Nate loved traveling the country to buy cars. If you were ever planning a road trip Nate could tell you by memory what highway to take and where to buy gas. In 1968 they acquired a Subaru franchise. In 1974, the dealership became Nate Wade Subaru which continues today as "America's Oldest Subaru Dealership". Nate is highly respected in the car business and during his illustrious career he served in numerous leadership positions on a local and national level. Nate also loved his involvement in other business ventures and was instrumental in the success of an aviation business and mining business.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life, Nate's testimony never wavered. He had a quiet, loving relationship with his Heavenly Father that carried him through his life.
Nate had a sweet tooth and loved chocolate donuts, a Hires Big H with onion rings, and ended every day with a bowl of ice cream.
His family gratefully acknowledges his legacy of faith, strength, and selfless service which he leaves behind. Even as his health declined in recent months, he remained cheerful and optimistic to everyone who came his way.
Nate is survived by his beautiful wife Bonnie; two daughters Nata Schneider (Kirk), Wendy Leishman (Kyle); seven grandchildren Allie Schneider, Kacey Schneider Jenson (Dan), Carli Schneider Claflin (Daniel), Nate, EmmieKate, AlexAnna, and Jordan Leishman; two great grandchildren Eliza Jenson and Charles Claflin; his brother David Wade. Nate is preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirlene Burnett.
A special thank you to our angel Nani and her family, for the wonderful love and care she has provided for Nate and Bonnie over the past three years. Her special care allowed Nata and Wendy to be daughters and mothers rather than caregivers.
As Dad would say, "It's a perfect day, blue skies and sunshine".
A visitation will take place Tuesday, September 3 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 East 1300 South). Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Olympus Hills Meeting House (4176 South Adonis Drive, Salt Lake City) with visitation from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Immediately following interment, a celebration of life will be held for family and friends from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Salt Lake Country Club, 2400 Country Club Drive. Please visit LarkinMortuary.com to offer condolences.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019