Nathan Jeremy White
1976 - 2019
Nathan Jeremy White, age 43, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 after a mighty battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer. Nathan was born on January 19th, 1976 in Riverside California to Lindon and Carol White. He was married to Jessica Bowers on December 1st, 2000 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have 3 beautiful children Andrew, Tyson and Jacquelyn.
Nathan loved serving others in his career in Health and life Insurance, earning many awards and qualifications throughout his career. He later stepped into being an owner of his own brokerage making quick strides to work his way to the top. However, Nathan's ultimate passion was his family and home life, nothing was more important to him. He made that obvious through his devotion and loyalty to his wife and kids. Nathan loved to travel the world and surf wherever he could. He had no fear and would go for the big waves that even pros would surf. Nathan was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. He served as a missionary in the Utah Provo Mission, yes Provo Utah, ha ha, where he served as an assistant to the president for 9 months of his mission. Nathan also served as young men's president in Hemet, California alongside his wife as she served as young women's president. Nathan was a master teacher and taught seminary, Sunday school and primary several times. He loved teaching and was a powerful and influential example to the youth.
Nathan is survived by his loving wife, Jessica White, son Andrew (14), son Tyson (10) and daughter Jacquelyn (4), siblings Wendy (John), Trent (Karey), Todd (Trisha), Paul (Julie), Chris (Amber) and Jeff (Lisa), parents Lindon and Carol White, 42 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and nephews.
Thank you to all those who helped and supported the White family during Nathan's journey the past few years.
A celebration of Nathan's life will be held Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10860 S 3200 W, South Jordan, Utah 84095. A viewing to precede from 10:30-11:30 a.m. A viewing will also be held on Friday, November 8th from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan UT 84095.
A graveside service for family members and close friends will follow the celebration of life at Riverton City Cemetery, 1500 W 13200 S, Riverton Utah 84065.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any charity your heart desires or to help with memorial funds for the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2019