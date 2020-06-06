Nathan Raeburn Kennard
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1973 ~ 2020
Nathan Kennard passed away in Draper UT on May 28, 2020 from Multiple Sclerosis. There will be no funeral services, but condolences and memories can be shared with his family as indicated in the full obituary available on the website for Premier Funeral Services (premierfuneral.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved