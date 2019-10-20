|
1969 ~ 2019
Nathan Val Herron, dear son, brother, father, departed this world peacefully on Friday September 27th, 2019. The youngest of six children, he was born in Boulder, Colorado on December 2, 1969 and will forever be our Zinger and Nate the Skate.
Nate was a sweet, funny kid with a disarming grin who grew up playing football, riding his dirt bike through the desert, and hitting the slopes with his brother Ken in Utah. He especially loved to fly fish with all his brothers on the Green River and play his guitar, but his greatest love was his sons, Sage, River, and Kai.
While attending the University of Utah he spent one year abroad at Kansai Gaidai University in Kyoto, Japan. He graduated with a B.S. in Political Science, and earned his J.D. from the S. J. Quinney College of Law. He joined the Randal L Meek Law Firm and practiced in Utah and Colorado. He often generously shared his legal knowledge to help anyone in need.
The past few years his parents provided unconditional support and guidance. Our hearts are broken over a life cut short, but we are comforted in the belief that he is at peace.
Nathan is survived by his parents Lynn and Elaine Herron, siblings David (Beth), Steve (Natalie), Julie (Kemla) and Jennifer. He was predeceased by best friend and brother, Kenny. Also survived by beloved children Sage, River and Kai; Lisa Herron-McKinney, the mother of his children, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Linda Secrist for her constant love and support throughout the years.
Please join us for a celebration of Nate's life Sunday, October 27th, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the Park City Community Church 4501 Highway 224, Park City, UT. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Nathan's name.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 20, 2019