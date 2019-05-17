Ruth Navine Williams Garner Roberts

1928~2019

Ruth Navine Williams Garner Roberts walked through the Pearly Gates (her words) on May 14, 2019.

Navine was the first born of Denzel H. Williams (AKA Denny the Tailor) and Ruth Goddard Williams on September 21, 1928 in Ogden Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1946. She cherished her high school girl friends. They formed a group "club" and met many times a year to celebrate holidays and special occasions. Everyone in her life knew to not get in the way of "club" night. This tradition continued until her death.

She married Rulon Grant Garner in 1947. They had four "perfect" children (her words) Rod, Jone, Brad, and Jill. The Garner home was always the happiest home in the neighborhood and was usually full of friends and good food. Grant and Navine divorced in 1968. Her children would tell you that she was the hardest working single mom, sometimes working three jobs to make ends meet. Still under difficult circumstances her home was warm, fun, and full of laughter and friends.

She married Walker E. Roberts from Portland Oregon in 1979. She inherited six children and twenty four grandchildren. After Walkers death in 1983 she continued to have wonderful relationships with the Roberts family. Her years living in Portland were some of her greatest.

Navine moved back to Utah and settled in Farmington where she spent over thirty five years making lifelong friendships. Her home was the place of many "family fun nights"! There was nothing she loved more than having her large extended family together enjoying good food and laughter.....both always abounded.

Navine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She accepted every call ever extended to her and served two missions - Charlotte, North Carolina and Columbus, South Carolina. One of her favorite church callings was to serve young women at the Farmington Youth Correctional Facility. She served these young women for three years and became known as "grandma" to all of them.

She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was a volunteer for the 2002 Winter Olympics and was eager to share her extensive Olympic pin collection with anyone who was interested.

To know Navine was to love Navine. She had a quick wit and right up until her death was the funniest person in the room. She leaves a legacy of kind service to others, an unconditional love for family and friends, and a simple and contagious joy for life! We have no idea how we will live without you "Grams" so please stay close!!!!

She is survived by her daughters Jone Olson (John) and Jill Williams. Daughters-in-law Maryann Garner and Jill Garner. Sixteen grandchildren and forty six great grandchildren. Brothers Denzel Williams (Pat) Thell Williams (Amy) sisters Jean Shaum and Marcene Wiggins (Brent).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, her sister Rama Smedley, brothers-in-law Alan Smedley and Jack Shaum, sister-in-law Mary Williams and her two beloved sons Rodney Grant Garner and Bradley Williams Garner.

Her daughters would like to thank Legacy House of Park Lane and Bristol Home Health for their remarkable care and love.

Any flowers received in Navines honor will be shared with her many friends at Fairfield Village and Legacy House of Park Lane.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Fairways Chapel, 1533 North 1075 West, Farmington, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah and Monday from 9:30-10:45 am at the church prior to the funeral service. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from May 17 to May 18, 2019