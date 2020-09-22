Neal Clarke Griffiths
1960 ~ 2020
Neal Clarke Griffiths, age 59, passed away from cancer on September 16, 2020 in Riverton, UT, lovingly surrounded at home by his family. Neal was born on October 25, 1960 to Kenneth and Beryl (Jones) Griffiths in Murray, UT.
Neal will be sporting his best beach polo and cargo shorts one last time on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12459 Dansie Way, Riverton, UT with a viewing one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please donate to the American Cancer Society
or the IMC Cancer Center in Neal C. Griffith's name. For more information and full obituary, please see www.broomheafuneralhome.com