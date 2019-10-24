|
Ann Christensen
1939 - 2019
Necia Ann Christensen passed away October 22, 2019 in Draper, UT. She was born to Lloyd T. and Pauline Nielsen Larsen on August 5, 1939 in Elsinore, UT. She married Arnold Christensen on May 10, 1956 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Ann loved her family. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, crocheting and fishing. She loved their time at their Bear Lake cabin. Ann supported her husband in many church callings and in the Utah State Senate. Together they served as the Mission President in the Raleigh North Carolina Mission from 1994 - 1997.
She is survived by her daughters Valerie (Jeff) Cutrer, Cheryl (Kraig) Berrett and Kathy (Lowell) Hansen, son Bruce (Tara) Christensen, 16 grandkids, 43 great grandkids, sisters Judy (Chet) Hutchings, Jeanne (Rob) Lewis, brother David (Ame) Larsen. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Nolan Larsen and great grandson Mark Collingford Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Draper 17th Ward Chapel, 1617 Richins Road, Draper, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00-7:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT and Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 am prior to the services at the church. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 24, 2019