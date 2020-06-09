Nedra Arden Kirk Curtis

1936 ~ 2020

Our much-loved mother, sister and friend, Nedra Arden Curtis, returned home Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Nedra was born November 12, 1936 to Edward Afton Kirk and Veryl Vanderford in Redding, California. She had many wonderful experiences growing up with her sister, Loa.

She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while in her 20's and spent her life in full devotion to the gospel. She then moved to Utah where she met her sweetheart, Kirk Moffitt Curtis, and was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 9, 1967. Together they raised 5 children: Kathy, Kelly (Dan), David (Laurie), Holly, and Matthew. She was Grandma to 12 grandchildren and Gigi to 16 great-grandchildren.

Thanks, mom, for teaching us how to serve others and what it means to be a true friend. As we watched you spread joy with cakes, cards, balloons and poems you taught us by not only word, but also example, what it means to be Christ like, and for this we are truly grateful. Through your response to the struggles and trials you have experienced throughout your Life, you taught us to endure and to choose happiness and joy.

We will miss your beautiful smile and your contagious laughter and look to the day that we will see you again. And for now, Goodnight Ned.

Our sincere thanks to the Hospice team who helped us care for our mom the last eight months, with an added thanks to her nurse, and our friend, Cheryl.

Due to Covid-19, private services for family will be held. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 10th, 12:30 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.



