Nedra Farr Taylor
1942 - 2020
September 27, 1942 ~ July 31, 2020
Perhaps the most descriptive word for Nedra is "extraordinary" … in her character, faith, devotion, compassion and especially creativity. Mrs. Taylor became beloved as a sixth-grade teacher for 18 years at Burton Elementary School in Kaysville. At Weber State University she was graduated and honored as the top student in the Elementary Education Program. Her yearly exhibits of student art, science projects, and music programs are legend. She was recognized as a Davis District "Teacher of the Year" and also chosen as a KSL Radio featured teacher.
Her quiet strength, desire to serve and genuine love for everyone she met blessed the lives of her family and friends. She spent her life devoted to the service and comfort of others. She leaves a legacy of faith.
Cancer shortened her career and her marriage of 60 years to Jesse (Jay) Taylor. Both of Payson, Utah, Nedra grew up on Halvan and Lula's FarrUte Dairy Farm. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and their honeymoon in San Diego lasted 17 years before continuing in Farmington, Utah for 43 years in the same house. Michelle (Mark West), Brett (Donna), Stuart (Becci), Jared (Michelle), Tasha (David Parke), were all born in San Diego. Cal (Gena), short for California, was her only Utah baby.
A walk-by viewing and celebration will be held on the shady Taylor backyard patio Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 7:00 - 9:30 pm, 1739 North 1500 West Oakridge Drive, Farmington. Precautions have been addressed. Parking is requested in the rear. Front address is 1493 Cheever Ln.
Burial will be in Payson, Utah Cemetery at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 5. Following interment service Nedra's husband Jay and the six families will display their memories and greet relatives from Utah County.
Online condolences may be made at www.providentfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Taylor backyard patio
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Taylor backyard patio
AUG
5
Burial
11:00 AM
Payson, Utah Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Heber and Rosalie Kirkland
Friend
August 2, 2020
Aunt Nedra was a blessing to anyone she was around. She was fun, loving and had a genuine concern for those around her. She loved life and wasn't afraid to try anything. She has always had a special place in my heart and made me feel like I was important to her. She will be missed but memories of her will live on.
Janelle Boyer
Family
