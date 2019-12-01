Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Midvale 7th Ward
8350 South Jackson Street (260 West)
Midvale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Midvale 7th Ward
8350 South Jackson Street (260 West)
Midvale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nedra Farrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nedra Farrington


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nedra Farrington Obituary
Nedra Farrington
1937 - 2019
Nedra Wardle Farrington passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 26, 2019. She was born August 22, 1937 to Kenneth Wardle and Laura Wardle Cerrone in Midvale, UT. She graduated from Jordan High School where she participated in cheer. She earned a bachelor's degree from Westminster in business. Nedra retired as a manager from University of Utah Credit Union after a fulfilling career in the banking industry. Her family is so proud of her for the example of work ethic and leadership she set for all of them.
Nedra married Jim Farrington in 1969. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in June.
Nedra loved to paint, create stain glass and was actively involved in the Midvale Arts Council for 30 years. She was an original member of MAC and was honored in 2015 for her contributions. "I always have volunteered," she said. "It was how I was raised. I went to school with the original members of the arts council. We wanted to do something together, so we started the arts council." Her paintings are now priceless treasures to her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband Jim Farrington; BJ, Kim and Troy (children); Easton, Mickinzi, Holdunn, Nicolas, Tashaya, Coby, Deedra, Seage, Kayden, Mikala, Colman, Bridger (grandchildren); 14 great-grandchildren; Lynn Wardle (brother).
She is preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth and Helen Wardle, Laura and Mike Cerrone. Clare Wardle (brother), Kelly Farrington (son) and Dezi (granddaughter).
The family would like to thank the aides and nurses at Carrington Court who compassionately cared for Nedra during her final days.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Midvale 7th Ward, 8350 South Jackson Street (260 West), Midvale, UT. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nedra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -