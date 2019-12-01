|
Nedra Farrington
1937 - 2019
Nedra Wardle Farrington passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 26, 2019. She was born August 22, 1937 to Kenneth Wardle and Laura Wardle Cerrone in Midvale, UT. She graduated from Jordan High School where she participated in cheer. She earned a bachelor's degree from Westminster in business. Nedra retired as a manager from University of Utah Credit Union after a fulfilling career in the banking industry. Her family is so proud of her for the example of work ethic and leadership she set for all of them.
Nedra married Jim Farrington in 1969. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in June.
Nedra loved to paint, create stain glass and was actively involved in the Midvale Arts Council for 30 years. She was an original member of MAC and was honored in 2015 for her contributions. "I always have volunteered," she said. "It was how I was raised. I went to school with the original members of the arts council. We wanted to do something together, so we started the arts council." Her paintings are now priceless treasures to her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband Jim Farrington; BJ, Kim and Troy (children); Easton, Mickinzi, Holdunn, Nicolas, Tashaya, Coby, Deedra, Seage, Kayden, Mikala, Colman, Bridger (grandchildren); 14 great-grandchildren; Lynn Wardle (brother).
She is preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth and Helen Wardle, Laura and Mike Cerrone. Clare Wardle (brother), Kelly Farrington (son) and Dezi (granddaughter).
The family would like to thank the aides and nurses at Carrington Court who compassionately cared for Nedra during her final days.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Midvale 7th Ward, 8350 South Jackson Street (260 West), Midvale, UT. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019