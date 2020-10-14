1/2
Nedra May Labrum Christensen
1930 - 2020
Nedra May Labrum Christensen
1930 ~ 2020
Nedra was born on May 29, 1930 to Alfred Dallas and Alta Florice Labrum; the second of eight children. She was born and raised in Park City, and graduated from Park City High School in 1949.
She worked for the telephone company in Park City, and then Kress Five and Dime in SLC. She married the love of her life, William Ted Christensen, on September 19, 1951 and they were sealed for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in 1952.
They raised five children while living in Herriman. Nedra worked for Deseret Pharmaceutical as a laboratory technician until she took a medical retirement in 1978. With their family grown, they retired to Sun City, Arizona in 1986.
She had an unwavering faith and served many church callings in Herriman and Sun City. She claimed to enjoy them all, but her favorite was working with the young women. Family was always important to her and she cherished when her family and friends would visit her and Ted in Arizona.
Nedra passed peacefully on October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ted; son Del (Kaye); daughter Shannon (Gregg) Harker, and five siblings; Ires, Val, Chell, Arlee and Joy.
She is survived by son Mike (Kim); son Jerry; daughter Brenda (Sean) Cramer; sister Flora Lawson; sister Jan (Dave) Lehmann; brothers-in-law Merle Gibbons and Glen Burgener, many nieces and nephews; 14 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at The Lodge at Riverton for the loving care you gave her. We will be forever grateful.
A private viewing will be held on Friday, October 16th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, located at 8090 S. State Street in Midvale. A public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 16th at the Herriman Cemetery, located at 12465 S. Pioneer Street (6000 W). Go to www.goffmortuary.com for a full obituary.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Goff Mortuary
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Herriman Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
