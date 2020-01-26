|
1956 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Neil was born on September 27, 1956, and passed away on January 19, 2020, at the age of 63. He was a lifelong resident of Murray, Utah, and graduate of Murray High School.
He was the beloved son of Taro Sudoko (deceased) and Nobue (Nancy) Aoki Sudoko. He is survived by sisters Kathy Logan and Carol Houston; brother-in-law Dave Houston; nephews Darren, Erik, and Alex; and niece Chelcey. He was grateful for the love and support of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
While living at Olympus Ranch Retirement Community for the last two years, he enjoyed the activities and friendships with staff and residents. His mother will miss the loving assistance he provided during this time.
Neil was a kind and gentle soul whose life will be celebrated at a later date. A private burial at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery was held.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020