Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Sudoko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Akira Sudoko


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Akira Sudoko Obituary
1956 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Neil was born on September 27, 1956, and passed away on January 19, 2020, at the age of 63. He was a lifelong resident of Murray, Utah, and graduate of Murray High School.
He was the beloved son of Taro Sudoko (deceased) and Nobue (Nancy) Aoki Sudoko. He is survived by sisters Kathy Logan and Carol Houston; brother-in-law Dave Houston; nephews Darren, Erik, and Alex; and niece Chelcey. He was grateful for the love and support of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
While living at Olympus Ranch Retirement Community for the last two years, he enjoyed the activities and friendships with staff and residents. His mother will miss the loving assistance he provided during this time.
Neil was a kind and gentle soul whose life will be celebrated at a later date. A private burial at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery was held.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -