Neil Curtis McGuire
March 6, 1944 ~ Sept. 18, 2019
Kearns, UT-Our beloved Father, Neil Curtis McGuire passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on the morning of September 18, 2019. Neil was born March 6, 1944 to Curt and Eileen McGuire in Heber City, Utah. He graduated from Granger High in 1962. Neil married Nancy Shepherd on March 12, 1965. They shared 54 wonderful years and together they had 3 amazing children. Neil worked at Kennecott Copper Mine for 43 years. Neil was a very hard worker and was always there for everyone who needed any help. Neil loved spending time with his family out camping, fishing, and at holiday get-togethers. Neil was an avid runner and cyclist. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and dear friends. Neil is survived by his devoted wife Nancy; his daughters, Michelle (Thad) Jensen and Debbie Richman; his son Thomas Neil McGuire; his brother, Bob (Sue) McGuire; his sisters, Carolyn (Calvin) Cantonwine, and Kay (Mike) Trujillo; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. We would like to give a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and aides who took great care of Neil at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, as well as Huntsman at Home. Viewings will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123, and again Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 12 - 1:45 PM followed by a funeral service at the same location from 2 - 3 PM with a graveside service to follow. A full obituary can be found at memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019