Neil R Sorensen
1927 - 2020
Neil R Sorensen passed away on January 2, 2020 in Sandy, Utah, at the age of 92. He was born to Parley Reuben Sorensen and Ivy Jane Dansie on February 24, 1927 in Draper, Utah. He married his sweetheart, LuAnn Merrill on September 18, 1952 in the Logan Utah Temple.
He is survived by children Neil Robert (Marie Waters) Sorensen, Erica (Jim) Nordquist, Carl (Cindy Cobabe) Sorensen, Phillip (Kimberly Peck) Sorensen, and Kenneth (Karen Hamilton) Sorensen; 22 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother George Alden Sorensen; sister Velora Sorensen Whetman; LuAnn Merrill, his wife of 59 years; and grandson Caleb Gary Sorensen.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 AM at the Sandy Granite South Stake Center, 2130 East 10000 South in Sandy, with a viewing prior to services from 10:00 to 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
For his extended obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020