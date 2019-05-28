Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Delta
Neil Wallace Whicker Obituary
Neil Wallace Whicker
1947 - 2019
Neil Wallace Whicker, 72, died peacefully in his sleep May 25, 2019. He was born in Delta, Utah to Wallace Whicker and LaRetta McNeil Whicker. He served in the Utah National Guard during the Vietnam era. He graduated from BYU. He owned a successful insurance agency for many years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Neil was a selfless person who loved to talk to anyone and everyone about cars, motorcycles and politics, BYU Football and the Utah Jazz, but more than anything he loved to talk about his children and grandchildren.
Survived by his children, Brian (Stephanie) Whicker of Kirkland, Washington and Lauren (Brent) Chapman of Sandy, Utah; four grandchildren Alex and Joe Whicker, Savannah and Scarlett Chapman; a sister, Connie Reed of Salt Lake City; and nephew Kevin Reed of Seattle, Washington.
A celebration of life will be held at Starks Funeral Parlor Wednesday May 29, from 6-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. He will be buried near his parents in Delta on Friday, May 31 at 12:00 Noon.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the . Share your photos and memories and view tribute slideshow at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2019
