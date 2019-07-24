Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Bountiful 24th Ward Chapel
720 East 550 North
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelda Bangerter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelda Bangerter


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelda Bangerter
1936 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Nelda Bangerter 83, of Bountiful, UT died on Wednesday July 17, 2019, at her home in Bountiful surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Russon Mortuary in Bountiful. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary 295 North Main St, Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation starting at 9:30 am at the Bountiful 24th Ward Chapel, 720 East 550 North, Bountiful, UT. For complete obituary, visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now