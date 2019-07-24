|
|
Nelda Bangerter
1936 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Nelda Bangerter 83, of Bountiful, UT died on Wednesday July 17, 2019, at her home in Bountiful surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Russon Mortuary in Bountiful. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary 295 North Main St, Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation starting at 9:30 am at the Bountiful 24th Ward Chapel, 720 East 550 North, Bountiful, UT. For complete obituary, visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from July 24 to July 25, 2019