Nelda Faye Magee Varner
March 3, 1943 ~ Sept. 3, 2019
Nelda Faye Magee Varner (or Nellie), age 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 at Sunridge Assisted Living in West Jordan due to incidents related to dementia.
Nelda was born to Desma Levoy Halcomb and Delmer Ely Magee on March 7, 1943 in Corning, Arkansas. She was the oldest of 9 children (Melva, Donna, Derenda, Vonna, Delmer, Lanna, Bill, and Kevin). As a child she developed rheumatic fever, her parents were told that she wouldn't live very long, but she beat the odds living a long and happy life.
Nelda was an immaculate housekeeper and a wonderful cook. She loved golfing, playing bridge, trips to Wendover, fine dining, and could out shop anyone! She attended Tooele High School, lived in Tooele and Stansbury Park, and retired from Tooele Army Depot in 1994 with 20 years of service.
Nelda married Ross Lee Bell (later divorced), they had three children: Ricky (Julie) Bell, Steven (Annette) Bell, and Rhonda (Scott) Bryan. Married Milford Duane Varner in 1971 and helped raise his children: Debbie (Mel) Workman, Chad (LuAnn) Varner, Trudy (John) Luker, Ralph (Janie) Varner, Carrie (John) Grasteit.
Nelda had two dear, lifelong friends, Anna and Judy. They were always there for her, and as her health failed they would still get together for lunch. Nelda loved them both, they had many great adventures together.
Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a grandson, Lucas Bell. She is survived by her siblings, her children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves behind Venus, her toy poodle, that she has loved for 13 years.
A memorial service to honor Nelda's life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Tate Mortuary, 110 South Main Street, Tooele, Utah. Friends may call to visit from 10:00-10:45 prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Tooele City Cemetery.
A big shout out and thanks to Heather and all of the wonderful caregivers at Sunridge. We are so grateful for the wonderful care, love, support, compassion, and kindness you showed. Thanks to Scott, her hospice nurse for his support during Nelda's final days.
While we are saddened by her death, we are grateful for our knowledge of the plan of salvation, and that families can be together forever.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019