|
|
Nelda Robinson Wall White passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00am at the Kenwood 1st Ward, 1765 East 3080 South, Millcreek, UT; friends and family are invited to visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
To read Nelda's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 14, 2019