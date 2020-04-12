|
Neldon Conder
Together Eternally
After ninety-three years of giving his heart to family and friends, Neldon Conder, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on 6 April 2020 at his home. His adventure on earth began on 24 August 1926, ten minutes before his twin brother. He was the second of six children born to George Alfred Jr. and Ina Versa Nielson Conder in American Fork, Utah.
Neldon always had a mischievous streak and found life to be an adventure, always light-hearted with a dry sense of humor. He never spoke badly about anyone.
He served in the Marines during WWII. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and Beijing, China. During his service, he was wounded and received a Purple Heart. Afterward, he completed a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Western States Mission.
Upon his return, a friend arranged a blind date with RaNae Naylor, a beautiful girl, fresh out of high school and daughter of Robert Adelbert Naylor and Bertha Maude Hughes. They were married for time and all eternity in the Manti Utah Temple on 22 September 1950. Later, they served together in the Jordan River Temple, RaNae, for two and Neldon for fifteen-years. Their earthly happiness lasted fifty-nine years, until her passing.
Neldon was always a devoted and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, including Ward Clerk, Ward Librarian. Stake Mission Leader, Sunday School teacher, and served a two-year mission in the Bishop's Storehouse.
Neldon loved gardening and feeding his family and neighborhoods with the harvest. His grandchildren have fond memories of shucking corn and eating fresh peas and tomatoes.
Neldon worked as a mason at Geneva Steel, and later in the parts department for Young Equipment and Naylor Equipment. He started Com-N-C Equipment and worked there until he retired. He supported his wife, RaNae, as she returned to the U of U, gaining a bachelor's degree and teaching certification. Together, Neldon and RaNae had four children; Sharlene, Robert (Bob) Neldon, Carol Ann, and Bradley Gene.
He was preceded in death by his wife RaNae Naylor, his parents, George, and Ina Conder sisters Lorna (and husband Vic) Hayes, Margaret Grygla, brothers Eldon (and wife, Olive) Conder, and Darrell Conder. He is survived by his children; Sharlene (Ralph) Barton, Plano, Texas; Bob (Mary) Conder, Santaquin, Utah; Carol Conder, Herriman, Utah, and Brad Conder, Midvale, Utah; 14 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Wanda Naylor, Frances Applegate, Marge Conder; brother-in-law Frank Grygla, and his brother; Gary (and wife, Myrna) Conder.
A private family graveside service was held at the West Jordan cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020