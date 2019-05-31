Nell A. Livingston

Jan. 19, 1930 ~ May 29, 2019

Moroni, UT-After a life filled with love and kindness, Nell Livingston passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 29, 2019 at the age of 89. She will be remembered by all for her happy personality and love for her family and her friends. She was an amazing person.

Nell was born January 19, 1930 in Salina, Utah to Nellie and Nathaniel Anderson. Her sweet mother passed away during her birth and she was raised by her Aunt Jane and Uncle Leo. She had a delightful childhood surrounded by her cherished Washburn cousins who treated her like their own. She married Clifton Glen Livingston on September 1, 1947 in Moroni, Utah. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple. Nell and Glen lived in Magna, Utah for over 50 years of their married life, raising their 4 children in Magna before returning to Sanpete in their retirement.

An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Nell loved serving. She especially loved and served the Young Women for many years, later serving in the Relief Society. She also served faithfully in the Manti Temple and loved every minute she was there. Every calling saw the same selfless devotion from Nell, and she was loved by all. Nell especially loved her Family. She fully cherished and enjoyed each and every grandchild and celebrated with them, as well as all her nieces and nephews or anyone who needed a hug, treating everyone with with the same Christ-like love.

Nell was was preceded in death by her husband Glen and her Great-Granddaughter Hanna. She is survived by her children Craig Livingston, Julie (Bus) Pettersson, Jerry (Teri) Livingston, Darrin (Susan) Livingston, her 11 grandchildren and their families, including 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Moroni LDS Chapel located at 82 North Center Street in Moroni, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at the church (Viewing will close promptly at 11:45). Interment will follow at The Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com

