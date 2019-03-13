Services Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple Salt Lake City , UT 84111 (801) 363-5781 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple Salt Lake City , UT 84111 View Map Viewing 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Salt Lake City Stake Center 149 West 200 North Salt Lake City , UT View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Salt Lake City Stake Center 149 West 200 North Salt Lake City , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nellie Leighton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nellie Allen Leighton

1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nellie Allen Leighton

1919 - 2019

Nellie Allen Leighton passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, just 2 weeks after she surprised nearly 400 family and friends who flocked to Salt Lake City for her 100th birthday party. The impressive attendance spoke volumes for how many lives Nellie touched, and her incredible determination to be there despite recovering from a serious infection was but one of numerous exceptional attributes that exemplified this remarkable and unforgettable lady.

Everyone at the party knew she appreciated their presence, for she was as genuine and humble as they come, which is amazing, considering all she accomplished, persevered through, and gave for all those years. Her generosity was truly extraordinary, and it's doubtful that anyone who knew her would disagree that she was one of the most kind, selfless, and compassionate people they ever met.

A century of experience helped to cultivate her wise perspective on life. When Nellie was born on February 18,1919 in Provo, Utah, to James Stephen Allen and Mary Jane Matson, there was no such thing as TV, cell phones, or the internet; movies didn't even have sound. Perhaps those modest yet challenging times helped influence Nellie. After all, she lived with 9 siblings in a home without plumbing or modern electricity, while sharing one bed with 3 sisters. Nellie's parents undoubtedly rubbed off on her as well: Her father's great work ethic inspired her limitless energy, and her legendary strength and compassion grew while seeing her always-positive mother giving to needful folks while working and raising all those kids during the Great Depression.

As an adult, Nellie always seemed to choose the path of doing what's right for her family, friends, and community. As a mother of five and loving wife to Paul Leighton, Nellie proved to be the quintessential provider of unconditional love, always there for her family no matter what. Nellie's service for family and community on a seemingly endless array of organizations - from Sunday school teacher to Scout leader to PTA president - reflected her incredible level of selflessness.

Taking her kids to so many exciting places, her knack for dressing in costumes for special occasions, and her penchant for practical jokes only begin to describe how much fun she was to her kids and generations of grandkids.

Leading-by-example, Nellie taught her kids honesty, responsibility, and to love one another. Memories abound with her gentle and positive ways with all her family, and her many hours devoted to making every gathering fun and memorable.

As a standout worker, volunteer, and leader, one word is difficult to describe all that Nellie did. But, if one had to pick one, Tireless comes to mind. What else can you say, when, after decades of record-breaking, Manager of The Year success with Tupperware, Nellie spent her 'retirement' managing a uniform store for 11 years and personally delivering heavy packages until she was nearly 80? Or, after that, as a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving three full-time missions before continuing as a service missionary all the way up to her passing.

Incredibly, her great enthusiasm never wavered despite several immense challenges life threw her way; Nellie met each and every one with tremendous resilience and courage, perhaps best exemplified in her miraculous recovery from the Family History Library shooting nearly 20 years ago. It's no wonder Nellie is an icon here in Salt Lake. Her inner strength was extraordinary; her positivity infectious; her service indefatigable; her generosity limitless; her love for people all-encompassing. Through a century of life experience, Nellie will undoubtedly remain one of the most positive, kind, and genuine persons anyone - from loved ones to acquaintances - will ever meet. Her life was a wonderfully impressive ride.

Nellie is predeceased by Paul Leighton, her husband of 39 years, and sons Steve Leighton and Johnny Leighton, five sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by sister Mary Allen Brown, daughter Judy Lewis, daughter Kathleen Bailey, son David Leighton,13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Salt Lake City Stake Center, 149 West 200 North. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple and Saturday beginning at 2:00 pm prior to the services at the church. Interment will take place in California.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries