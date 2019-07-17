Nellie King Moon Hale

1929 ~ 2019

Nellie King Moon Hale, 89, of Bountiful, Utah, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning July 14, 2019. She was born in Kaysville, Utah on August 11, 1929 to Bessie Ellen King and Wesley Everett Moon. Nellie was the second of five children. She attended Washington Elementary, Horace Mann Jr. High, and West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah

Nellie loved and was loved by her six children; Bradley Hale (Shanna), Debbie Hale Axtell (Ed), Stephanie Hale Pendergast, Kimberly Hale, Leslie Hale Chambers (Blaine), and Jed Hale. She had 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, who all love their "Nana".

Nellie faithfully served many calling in her Church throughout her life. She truly loved her many hours of volunteer work at Primary Children's Hospital and The Visitor's Center on Temple Square. She was famous for her wonderful and quirky sense of humor, her ever-ready smile and her willingness to help any way she was needed.

Nellie was a very talented artist, an accomplished seamstress and a great cook. She had an amazing knowledge and love of nature. She maintained beautiful gardens of flowers, trees and vegetables. She could name every flower, wildflower and tree as well as every insect and bird. Her grandchildren have fun memories of Nana taking them for rides, shopping, picking them up from school and trips in her van. She loved to go to her grandchildren's performances and sporting events to cheer them on. She loved the Utah Jazz.

We were blessed to be her family.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, July 19, 2019 at Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Visitation Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 17, 2019