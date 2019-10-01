Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Nellie Leona Beckstead


1918 - 2019
Nellie Leona Beckstead Obituary
Born: February 28, 1918
Died: September 28, 2019
Leona was born to Nephi and Carrie Larsen in Hyrum, UT. They moved to Paradise, UT to live on a farm. She had 3 siblings who she out lived.
She preceded three husbands. Between her three husbands she had seven children, Deveral, Karen, Jerry, Spencer, Carl, Danny, and Robert. She lived in Utah her whole life.
She outlived one son, Spencer who died in 1969.
She worked at the LDS Hospital in the surgical ward for 23 years. She also cleaned hotel rooms and took in peoples clothing to be cleaned and ironed. She also looked after her grandkids.
She has 12 grandkids, 30 great-grandkids and 5 great-great grand kid. She was a member of the LDS church and is temple endowed. She lived a long and full life.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 2 from 6:00-8:00pm and Thursday from 10:00-10:45am at the same location. Flowers welcome.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
