February 4, 1921 ~ October 21, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend Nellie Marie Morrell Zentner, "Aunt Nellie", 98, passed away peacefully in the arms of her children on October 21, 2019, at her Sunrise assisted living apartment in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born February 4, 1921, in Ophir, Utah, the daughter of John Sam and Concetta Morrell, with siblings, William, Anne, and Rosina. She attended schools in Ophir and Tooele, graduating from Tooele High School in 1940. Nellie married John Dean Zentner on September 16, 1939, in Farmington, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on January 17, 1945.
She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of her adult life, serving in the Relief Society, Primary, and many choirs, as well as in many other church callings. She raised four children: ElRoy Zentner (Susan), Barbara VanCott (Michael), Gaylen Zentner (Elizabeth), and JoDeane Condrat (Alan). Nellie has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Nellie enjoyed making quilts, crafting porcelain dolls, knitting afghans, and crocheting towels. She could make anything with a needle and thread and loved giving everything away to anyone who was willing to pay with the price of a conversation. She adored all children, and they loved her. Her personality was huge, kind, and happy. She was a wonderful, lovely woman in every way.
A private meet and greet celebration of Nellie's life will be held at the Tooele Utah Stake Center (253 East Second South, Tooele, Utah) for family and close friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from Noon to 2:00 p.m. A private family prayer and graveside service with interment at the Tooele City Cemetery will precede the meet and greet.
