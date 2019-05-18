Ruby MacNeil Slotte

Murray, UT-(Nellie) Ruby MacNeil Slotte, age 96, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, in Murray, Utah. She was born on May 27, 1922, in South Bountiful, Utah to Clouide J MacNeil and Kitty Flem MacNeil. Ruby married Runar J Slotte on June 1, 1940. Ruby grew up in Bingham Canyon, Utah. She graduated from Bingham High in 1940. During WWII she worked at Remington Arms and the "ration board". She later worked as a waitress, a store clerk, a janitor, and as an airline kitchen employee - "There goes another load of dirty dishes". Ruby is survived by her daughters Vicki Slotte, MaryLou Vrabec, and Betty (Pete) Schaat, grandchildren: John Vrabec, Amanda Vrabec, Ryan Schaat and Cade Schaat, her great-grandchildren: Ruby, KayLynn, and Sawyer Vrabec, step grandson Jeff Vrabec, and step granddaughter Arlene Lopez. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Runar Slotte, brothers: Charles, James, and Henry who died before she was born, Clarence and Norman MacNeil, sisters: Viola Milner and Florence Ray, her son-in-law Bill Vrabec, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 3:00 PM with a viewing beginning at 1:00 PM, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.



Published in Deseret News from May 18 to May 19, 2019