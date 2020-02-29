|
|
Nels Francis Davidson
1938 - 2020
Husband, father, and dear friend to so many, passed away on February 25th, 2020. Nels was born on November 23rd, 1938 in Urie, Wyoming to Dr. Amber C Davidson and Sylvia Jane (Kilbourn) Davidson.
A viewing will be held Saturday evening February 29th, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the LDS Chapel located at 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George, Utah 84790.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, located at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway in South Jordan, Utah with a viewing from 9:45 - 10:45 am preceding the services. Interment at South Jordan Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020