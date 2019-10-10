|
|
Nelson Kay
Stevenson
1930 - 2019
Nelson Kay Stevenson launched his eternity, reunited with "Jo Babe", and went exploring on October 3, 2019 after a short trial with cancer. Kay, fourth son of Merlon L & Katie Lynn Peterson Stevenson, arrived in Ogden, Utah on June 5, 1930. Excelled at art, football, swimming, and track at Ogden High School. Served in the Great Lakes Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Met gorgeous red-headed, Jo Anna Waldrop, on his mission and married her December 19, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. Children Larry (Carol) Stevenson, Mary (Howard) Schmidt, Nancy (John) Van Slooten, and David (Julene) Stevenson; 23 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren (2 more coming soon) & 5 foster children blessed their marriage. Jo and one grandchild precede him in death.
Graduated from the University of Utah with a BA in Art in 1955 Moved to Burbank, California to begin a long career as graphic communicator. Worked 12 years at the prestigious Tri-Arts Studio. Started N. Kay Stevenson & Associates. Clients included Mattel Toys, IHOP, Max Factor, RKO Radio, Capitol Records, Redken, Phizer, Elk Grove Press, Glendale Hale Center Theater, and more. Designed original covers for Open Any Door, Saturday's Warrior, My Turn on Earth, & Tiny Tim's Second Album. His bust of Amelia Earhart resides in the Southern California Aviation Hall of Fame. Worked for the Church of Jesus Christ as creative director of The Liahona & Senior Art Director to the Ensign. Served as president of the Association of Latter-day Media Artists (ALMA)
Kay loved the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Taught seminary, institute, Sunday School classes, and was a sought-after speaker for 5+ decades. Served as bishop of 3 wards, on the high council, and on the General Aaronic Priesthood manual writing committee. He remained dedicated to God's plan of happiness to the end of his life.
Survived by his 4 children, 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren (6 were born within a week of his passing, 2 more will come soon), and 4 brothers.
Services on Saturday, October 12 at 135 A Street, SLC: Visitation 10:00-11:30 am, funeral at 12 noon. Interment: Stevenson Family Plot, Farmington City Cemetery 500 South 200 East, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donate in Kay's memory to the General Missionary Fund or the .
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 10, 2019