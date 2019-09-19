Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Nelson Patrick Mann


1996 - 2019
Nelson Patrick Mann Obituary
Nelson Patrick Mann
05/06/1996 ~ 09/17/2019
Nelson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 23. He is the son of Patrick Dick Carson and Jacqueline Mann. He is survived by his brothers, Mason Carson and Nicholas Mann (Stephanie).
Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 12 noon at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, UT with a viewing from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Interment: Lake Hills Memorial Cemetery, 10055 S. State Street. For full obituary and condolences: www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 19, 2019
