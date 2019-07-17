Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary-Riverton
3688 W 12600 S
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-4850
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary-Riverton
3688 W 12600 S
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverton Western Springs Stake Center
12691 South 3600 West
Riverton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nephi Prime
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nephi Allan Prime


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nephi Allan Prime Obituary
Nephi Allan Prime
August 22, 1958 - July 14, 2019
Nephi Allan Prime, 60, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019 at his home in Riverton, Utah. Born in Patea, New Zealand on August 22, 1958 to Ephraim Prime and Josephine Taiaroa, he was the youngest son of eleven children. He served a mission for the LDS Church in Wellington, New Zealand and received a B.A. from BYU-Hawaii in 1990. He married the love of his life, Julia Austin, on October 9, 2004 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He worked as Cultural Director of the Pacific Heritage Academy in Utah among many other positions. He was an influential figure for Maori in the United States, leading efforts to perpetuate Maori culture since moving to the U.S. in 2009. He is survived by his wife and three siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Riverton Western Springs Stake Center, 12691 South 3600 West, Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, UT and Saturday morning from 9-10:30 a.m prior to the services at the church.
For complete obituary please visit larkincares.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now