Nephi Allan Prime

August 22, 1958 - July 14, 2019

Nephi Allan Prime, 60, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2019 at his home in Riverton, Utah. Born in Patea, New Zealand on August 22, 1958 to Ephraim Prime and Josephine Taiaroa, he was the youngest son of eleven children. He served a mission for the LDS Church in Wellington, New Zealand and received a B.A. from BYU-Hawaii in 1990. He married the love of his life, Julia Austin, on October 9, 2004 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He worked as Cultural Director of the Pacific Heritage Academy in Utah among many other positions. He was an influential figure for Maori in the United States, leading efforts to perpetuate Maori culture since moving to the U.S. in 2009. He is survived by his wife and three siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Riverton Western Springs Stake Center, 12691 South 3600 West, Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, UT and Saturday morning from 9-10:30 a.m prior to the services at the church.

For complete obituary please visit larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News on July 17, 2019